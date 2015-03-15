March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Ireland and Pakistan on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c Afridi b So. Khan 107 P. Stirling lbw b Adil 3 E. Joyce c U. Akmal b Riaz 11 N. O'Brien c U. Akmal b R. Ali 12 A. Balbirnie c Afridi b Sohail 18 G. Wilson c Riaz b So. Khan 29 K. O'Brien c Maqsood b Riaz 8 S. Thompson c U. Akmal b R. Ali 12 J. Mooney c U. Akmal b Riaz 13 G. Dockrell run out (S. Ahmed, Riaz) 11 A. Cusack not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-10) 12 Total (all out, 50 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-11 P. Stirling,2-56 E. Joyce,3-86 N. O'Brien,4-134 A. Balbirnie,5-182 W. Porterfield,6-189 G. Wilson,7-204 S. Thompson,8-216 K. O'Brien,9-230 J. Mooney,10-237 G. Dockrell Bowling So. Khan 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2) E. Adil 7 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-2) R. Ali 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-2) W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-3) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 38 - 0 H. Sohail 3 - 0 - 20 - 1(w-1) Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad c Joyce b Thompson 63 S. Ahmed not out 101 H. Sohail run out (Balbirnie, Dockrell) 3 Misbah-ul-Haq hit wkt b Cusack 39 U. Akmal not out 20 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-13) 15 Total (for 3 wickets, 46.1 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-120 A. Shehzad,2-126 H. Sohail,3-208 Misbah-ul-Haq Did not bat: S. Maqsood, S. Afridi, W. Riaz, S. Khan, R. Ali, E. Adil Bowling A. Cusack 10 - 1 - 43 - 1(w-3) J. Mooney 9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-3) S. Thompson 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-3) G. Dockrell 6 - 0 - 43 - 0 K. O'Brien 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-1) P. Stirling 1.1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets