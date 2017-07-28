UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 600 (S. Dhawan 190, C. Pujara 153, A. Rahane 57, H. Pandya 50; N. Pradeep 6-132) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 154-5) Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b U. Yadav 2 Upul Tharanga run out (Mukund, Saha) 64 Danushka Gunathilaka c S. Dhawan b Shami 16 Kusal Mendis c S. Dhawan b Shami 0 Angelo Mathews c Kohli b Jadeja 83 Niroshan Dickwella c Mukund b R. Ashwin 8 Dilruwan Perera not out 92 Rangana Herath c Rahane b Jadeja 9 Nuwan Pradeep b H. Pandya 10 Lahiru Kumara b Jadeja 2 Asela Gunaratne retired hurt 0 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (all out, 78.3 overs) 291 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Karunaratne,2-68 D. Gunathilaka,3-68 K. Mendis,4-125 U. Tharanga,5-143 N. Dickwella,6-205 A. Mathews,7-241 R. Herath,8-280 N. Pradeep,9-291 L. Kumara Bowling M. Shami 12 - 2 - 45 - 2(w-1) U. Yadav 14 - 1 - 78 - 1 R. Ashwin 27 - 5 - 84 - 1 R. Jadeja 22.3 - 3 - 67 - 3 H. Pandya 3 - 0 - 13 - 1 India 2nd innings S. Dhawan c Gunathilaka b D. Perera 14 A. Mukund lbw b Gunathilaka 81 C. Pujara c K. Mendis b Kumara 15 V. Kohli not out 76 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 3 wickets, 46.3 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-56 C. Pujara,3-189 A. Mukund To bat: A. Rahane, H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 10 - 2 - 44 - 0 Dilruwan Perera 12 - 0 - 42 - 1 Lahiru Kumara 11 - 1 - 53 - 1(w-2) Rangana Herath 9 - 0 - 34 - 0 Danushka Gunathilaka 4.3 - 0 - 15 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson