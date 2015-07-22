July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 7-0)
T. Iqbal b Elgar 57
I. Kayes st de Kock b van Zyl 26
M. Haque b Harmer 6
Mahmudullah lbw b Philander 67
M. Rahim not out 16
S. Al Hasan not out 1
Extras (lb-5 nb-1) 6
Total (for 4 wickets, 67 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Kayes,2-55 M. Haque,3-144 T. Iqbal,4-178 Mahmudullah
To bat: L. Das, J. Hossain, M. Shahid, T. Islam, M. Rahman
Bowling
D. Steyn 13 - 3 - 46 - 0
V. Philander 12 - 1 - 22 - 1(nb-1)
M. Morkel 11 - 2 - 28 - 0
S. Harmer 19 - 3 - 59 - 1
S. van Zyl 9 - 2 - 13 - 1
D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 6 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad