Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Kolkata, India England Innings J. Roy b Jadeja 65 S. Billings c Bumrah b Jadeja 35 J. Bairstow c Jadeja b H. Pandya 56 E. Morgan c Bumrah b H. Pandya 43 J. Buttler c Rahul b H. Pandya 11 B. Stokes not out 57 M. Ali c Jadeja b Bumrah 2 C. Woakes run out (Dhoni, B. Kumar) 34 L. Plunkett run out (Dhoni) 1 Extras (b-1 lb-8 nb-1 w-7) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-98 S. Billings,2-110 J. Roy,3-194 E. Morgan,4-212 J. Buttler,5-237 J. Bairstow,6-246 M. Ali,7-319 C. Woakes,8-321 L. Plunkett Did not bat: D. Willey, J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-2) H. Pandya 10 - 1 - 49 - 3(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 1 - 68 - 1(nb-1 w-3) Y. Singh 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 62 - 2 R. Ashwin 9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane b Willey 1 L. Rahul c Buttler b Ball 11 V. Kohli c Buttler b Stokes 55 Y. Singh c Billings b Plunkett 45 M. Dhoni c Buttler b Ball 25 K. Jadhav c Billings b Woakes 90 H. Pandya b Stokes 56 R. Jadeja c Bairstow b Woakes 10 R. Ashwin c Woakes b Stokes 1 B. Kumar not out 0 J. Bumrah not out 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-1 w-13) 22 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Rahane,2-37 L. Rahul,3-102 V. Kohli,4-133 Y. Singh,5-173 M. Dhoni,6-277 H. Pandya,7-291 R. Jadeja,8-297 R. Ashwin,9-316 K. Jadhav Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 75 - 2(nb-1) D. Willey 2 - 0 - 8 - 1(w-5) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 65 - 1(w-2) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-5) M. Ali 8 - 0 - 41 - 0 Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 5 runs