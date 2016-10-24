Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Monday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
England 1st innings 293 (M. Ali 68, J. Bairstow 52; M. Hasan 6-80)
Bangladesh 1st innings 248 (T. Iqbal 78; B. Stokes 4-26)
England 2nd innings 240 (B. Stokes 85; S. Al Hasan 5-85)
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 253-8; Target: 286 runs)
T. Iqbal c Ballance b Ali 9
I. Kayes c Root b Rashid 43
M. Haque lbw b Batty 27
Mahmudullah lbw b Batty 17
S. Al Hasan c Bairstow b Ali 24
M. Rahim c Ballance b Batty 39
Sa. Rahman not out 64
M. Hasan lbw b Broad 1
K. Rabbi c Ballance b Broad 0
T. Islam lbw b Stokes 16
Sh. Islam lbw b Stokes 0
Extras (b-9 lb-13 w-1) 23
Total (all out, 81.3 overs) 263
Fall of wickets: 1-35 T. Iqbal,2-81 I. Kayes,3-103 M. Haque,4-108 Mahmudullah,5-140 S. Al Hasan,6-227 M. Rahim,7-234 M. Hasan,8-238 K. Rabbi,9-263 T. Islam,10-263 Sh. Islam
Bowling
G. Batty 17 - 3 - 65 - 3
M. Ali 14 - 2 - 60 - 2
C. Woakes 7 - 3 - 10 - 0
A. Rashid 17 - 2 - 55 - 1
S. Broad 15 - 4 - 31 - 2
B. Stokes 11.3 - 2 - 20 - 2(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: England won by 22 runs