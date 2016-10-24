Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Monday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings 293 (M. Ali 68, J. Bairstow 52; M. Hasan 6-80) Bangladesh 1st innings 248 (T. Iqbal 78; B. Stokes 4-26) England 2nd innings 240 (B. Stokes 85; S. Al Hasan 5-85) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 253-8; Target: 286 runs) T. Iqbal c Ballance b Ali 9 I. Kayes c Root b Rashid 43 M. Haque lbw b Batty 27 Mahmudullah lbw b Batty 17 S. Al Hasan c Bairstow b Ali 24 M. Rahim c Ballance b Batty 39 Sa. Rahman not out 64 M. Hasan lbw b Broad 1 K. Rabbi c Ballance b Broad 0 T. Islam lbw b Stokes 16 Sh. Islam lbw b Stokes 0 Extras (b-9 lb-13 w-1) 23 Total (all out, 81.3 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-35 T. Iqbal,2-81 I. Kayes,3-103 M. Haque,4-108 Mahmudullah,5-140 S. Al Hasan,6-227 M. Rahim,7-234 M. Hasan,8-238 K. Rabbi,9-263 T. Islam,10-263 Sh. Islam Bowling G. Batty 17 - 3 - 65 - 3 M. Ali 14 - 2 - 60 - 2 C. Woakes 7 - 3 - 10 - 0 A. Rashid 17 - 2 - 55 - 1 S. Broad 15 - 4 - 31 - 2 B. Stokes 11.3 - 2 - 20 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 22 runs