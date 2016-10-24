Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 452 (Y. Khan 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 96, A. Shafiq 68, S. Ahmed 56; S. Gabriel 5-96)
West Indies 1st innings 224 (Y. Shah 4-86)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-1)
S. Aslam c Hope b Gabriel 50
Az. Ali c Holder b Cummins 79
A. Shafiq not out 58
Y. Khan not out 29
Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-3 w-1) 11
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 67 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-93 S. Aslam,2-164 Az. Ali
Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan, Z. Babar, R. Ali
Bowling
S. Gabriel 12 - 2 - 36 - 1(nb-2)
M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 26 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
K. Brathwaite 15 - 2 - 33 - 0
D. Bishoo 20 - 0 - 77 - 0
J. Holder 7 - 0 - 22 - 0
R. Chase 6 - 0 - 26 - 0
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 456 runs)
K. Brathwaite lbw b Nawaz 67
L. Johnson b Shah 9
Da. Bravo c Nawaz b R. Ali 13
M. Samuels c&b Shah 23
J. Blackwood not out 41
R. Chase not out 17
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-28 L. Johnson,2-63 Da. Bravo,3-112 M. Samuels,4-124 K. Brathwaite
To bat: S. Hope, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel
Bowling
So. Khan 10 - 2 - 24 - 0
R. Ali 14 - 1 - 40 - 1
Y. Shah 18 - 2 - 60 - 2
Z. Babar 15 - 5 - 32 - 0
M. Nawaz 5 - 0 - 14 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Jeff Crowe