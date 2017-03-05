March 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and Australia on Sunday in Bangalore, India India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 40-0) D. Warner b R. Ashwin 33 M. Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60 S. Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8 S. Marsh c Nair b U. Yadav 66 P. Handscomb c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 16 M. Marsh lbw b I. Sharma 0 M. Wade not out 25 M. Starc not out 14 Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-5) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 106 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-82 S. Smith,3-134 M. Renshaw,4-160 P. Handscomb,5-163 M. Marsh,6-220 S. Marsh To bat: N. Lyon, S. O'Keefe, J. Hazlewood Bowling I. Sharma 23 - 6 - 39 - 1(nb-3) U. Yadav 24 - 7 - 57 - 1(nb-1) R. Ashwin 41 - 10 - 75 - 1 R. Jadeja 17 - 1 - 49 - 3 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad