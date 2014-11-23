Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Sydney, Australia
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Wade b Maxwell 18
Q. de Kock c Wade b Cummins 107
R. Rossouw c Bailey b Cummins 51
F. du Plessis c Bailey b Cummins 2
D. Miller c Cummins b Smith 5
F. Behardien c Smith b Faulkner 63
W. Parnell not out 18
R. McLaren not out 1
Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-9) 15
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 280
Fall of wickets: 1-54 H. Amla,2-161 R. Rossouw,3-164 F. du Plessis,4-187 D. Miller,5-206 Q. de Kock,6-279 F. Behardien
Did not bat: R. Peterson, M. Morkel, K. Abbott
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 9 - 1 - 52 - 0
M. Starc 10 - 1 - 60 - 0(w-4)
P. Cummins 9 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-4)
J. Faulkner 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1)
G. Maxwell 8 - 0 - 30 - 1
S. Watson 1 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
S. Smith 5 - 1 - 17 - 1
Australia Innings (D/L Target: 275 off 48)
D. Warner c Peterson b Parnell 21
A. Finch c Rossouw b Peterson 76
S. Watson c Rossouw b M. Morkel 82
S. Smith c Rossouw b Peterson 67
G. Maxwell c Behardien b M. Morkel 7
G. Bailey c Rossouw b Abbott 4
M. Wade b Peterson 3
J. Faulkner not out 6
P. Cummins b Peterson 0
M. Starc not out 1
Extras (nb-4 w-4) 8
Total (for 8 wickets, 47.1 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-37 D. Warner,2-137 A. Finch,3-218 S. Watson,4-246 G. Maxwell,5-264 S. Smith,6-264 G. Bailey,7-267 M. Wade,8-267 P. Cummins
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood
Bowling
M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 69 - 2(w-1)
K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(nb-3 w-1)
W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 54 - 1
R. McLaren 7 - 0 - 41 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
R. Peterson 6.1 - 1 - 32 - 4
F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 20 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Michael Douglas Martell
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Australia won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)