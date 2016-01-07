Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Thursday in Sydney, Australia
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 248-7)
K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85
S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9
Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33
M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4
J. Blackwood b Lyon 10
D. Ramdin c Smith b O'Keefe 62
J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1
C. Brathwaite b Pattinson 69
K. Roach c Burns b Lyon 15
J. Taylor c Lyon b O'Keefe 13
J. Warrican not out 21
Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1) 8
Total (all out, 112.1 overs) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder,7-246 C. Brathwaite,8-296 D. Ramdin,9-300 K. Roach,10-330 J. Taylor
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 18 - 5 - 49 - 1
J. Pattinson 18 - 3 - 76 - 2(nb-1)
N. Lyon 46 - 12 - 120 - 3
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0
S. O'Keefe 26.1 - 7 - 63 - 3
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner not out 122
J. Burns c Roach b Warrican 26
M. Marsh c Blackwood b Warrican 21
P. Nevill not out 7
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 38 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-100 J. Burns,2-154 M. Marsh
Did not bat: U. Khawaja, S. Smith, A. Voges, S. O'Keefe, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Taylor 4 - 0 - 27 - 0
J. Holder 4 - 1 - 15 - 0
K. Roach 4 - 0 - 29 - 0
J. Warrican 15 - 1 - 62 - 2
C. Brathwaite 7 - 0 - 23 - 0
K. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 20 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Draw