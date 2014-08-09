Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Saturday in Harare, ZimbabweStage: Top 1st innings
Zimbabwe 1st innings
V. Sibanda c Petersen b Steyn 0
H. Masakadza b Piedt 45
M. Vermeulen lbw b Piedt 14
B. Taylor c Duminy b Piedt 93
R. Chakabva c Amla b Piedt 0
S. Williams c de Kock b Steyn 24
R. Mutumbami lbw b Steyn 21
T. Panyangara c de Kock b Philander 12
D. Tiripano not out 9
T. Chatara c de Kock b Steyn 22
J. Nyumbu not out 0
Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8
Total (for 9 wickets, 89 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-0 V. Sibanda,2-33 M. Vermeulen,3-90 H. Masakadza,4-90 R. Chakabva,5-120 S. Williams,6-179 R. Mutumbami,7-204 T. Panyangara,8-220 B. Taylor,9-246 T. Chatara
Bowling
D. Steyn 21 - 10 - 45 - 4
V. Philander 16 - 5 - 44 - 1(nb-2)
M. Morkel 19 - 3 - 39 - 0(w-2)
D. Piedt 24 - 1 - 90 - 4
J. Duminy 9 - 0 - 26 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama