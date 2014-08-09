Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the fourth Test between England and India on Saturday in Manchester, England Stage: Bottom 1st innings India 1st innings 152 (M. Dhoni 71; S. Broad 6-25) England 1st innings A. Cook c Singh b Aaron 17 S. Robson b B. Kumar 6 G. Ballance lbw b Aaron 37 I. Bell c Dhoni b B. Kumar 58 C. Jordan c Aaron b B. Kumar 13 J. Root c Dhoni b Singh 77 M. Ali b Aaron 13 J. Buttler c Pujara b Singh 70 C. Woakes not out 26 S. Broad retired hurt 12 J. Anderson lbw b Jadeja 9 Extras (b-5 lb-12 nb-6 w-6) 29 Total (all out, 105.3 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Robson,2-36 A. Cook,3-113 G. Ballance,4-136 C. Jordan,5-140 I. Bell,6-170 M. Ali,7-304 J. Root,8-325 J. Buttler,9-367 J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 24 - 7 - 75 - 3(w-2) P. Singh 28 - 5 - 113 - 2(w-2) V. Aaron 26 - 4 - 97 - 3(nb-5 w-2) R. Ashwin 14 - 1 - 29 - 0 R. Jadeja 13.3 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-1) India 2nd innings M. Vijay lbw b Woakes 18 G. Gambhir c Buttler b Anderson 18 C. Pujara lbw b Ali 17 V. Kohli c Bell b Anderson 7 A. Rahane c&b Ali 1 M. Dhoni c Ballance b Ali 27 R. Jadeja c Jordan b Ali 4 R. Ashwin not out 46 B. Kumar run out () 10 V. Aaron c Buttler b Jordan 9 P. Singh b Jordan 0 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 43 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-53 G. Gambhir,3-53 C. Pujara,4-61 A. Rahane,5-61 V. Kohli,6-66 R. Jadeja,7-105 M. Dhoni,8-133 B. Kumar,9-161 V. Aaron,10-161 P. Singh To bat: Bowling J. Anderson 9 - 4 - 18 - 2 C. Woakes 9 - 2 - 37 - 1 C. Jordan 12 - 1 - 65 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Ali 13 - 3 - 39 - 4 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by an innings and 54 runs