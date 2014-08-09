Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the fourth Test between England and India on Saturday in Manchester, England Stage: Bottom 1st innings
India 1st innings 152 (M. Dhoni 71; S. Broad 6-25)
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Singh b Aaron 17
S. Robson b B. Kumar 6
G. Ballance lbw b Aaron 37
I. Bell c Dhoni b B. Kumar 58
C. Jordan c Aaron b B. Kumar 13
J. Root c Dhoni b Singh 77
M. Ali b Aaron 13
J. Buttler c Pujara b Singh 70
C. Woakes not out 26
S. Broad retired hurt 12
J. Anderson lbw b Jadeja 9
Extras (b-5 lb-12 nb-6 w-6) 29
Total (all out, 105.3 overs) 367
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Robson,2-36 A. Cook,3-113 G. Ballance,4-136 C. Jordan,5-140 I. Bell,6-170 M. Ali,7-304 J. Root,8-325 J. Buttler,9-367 J. Anderson
Bowling
B. Kumar 24 - 7 - 75 - 3(w-2)
P. Singh 28 - 5 - 113 - 2(w-2)
V. Aaron 26 - 4 - 97 - 3(nb-5 w-2)
R. Ashwin 14 - 1 - 29 - 0
R. Jadeja 13.3 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-1)
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay lbw b Woakes 18
G. Gambhir c Buttler b Anderson 18
C. Pujara lbw b Ali 17
V. Kohli c Bell b Anderson 7
A. Rahane c&b Ali 1
M. Dhoni c Ballance b Ali 27
R. Jadeja c Jordan b Ali 4
R. Ashwin not out 46
B. Kumar run out () 10
V. Aaron c Buttler b Jordan 9
P. Singh b Jordan 0
Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-1) 4
Total (all out, 43 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-53 G. Gambhir,3-53 C. Pujara,4-61 A. Rahane,5-61 V. Kohli,6-66 R. Jadeja,7-105 M. Dhoni,8-133 B. Kumar,9-161 V. Aaron,10-161 P. Singh
To bat:
Bowling
J. Anderson 9 - 4 - 18 - 2
C. Woakes 9 - 2 - 37 - 1
C. Jordan 12 - 1 - 65 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
M. Ali 13 - 3 - 39 - 4
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: England won by an innings and 54 runs