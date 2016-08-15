Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (D. Chandimal 132, D. de Silva 129; M. Starc 5-63) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 141-1) D. Warner c K. Perera b D. de Silva 11 S. Marsh b Lakmal 130 S. Smith st K. Perera b Herath 119 A. Voges lbw b Herath 22 M. Henriques st K. Perera b Herath 4 M. Marsh c K. Mendis b Herath 53 P. Nevill lbw b D. Perera 14 M. Starc not out 9 N. Lyon c K. Mendis b D. Perera 3 J. Hazlewood b Herath 0 J. Holland c Mathews b Herath 1 Extras (b-4 lb-9) 13 Total (all out, 125.1 overs) 379 Fall of wickets: 1-21 D. Warner,2-267 S. Marsh,3-275 S. Smith,4-283 M. Henriques,5-316 A. Voges,6-353 P. Nevill,7-367 M. Marsh,8-376 N. Lyon,9-377 J. Hazlewood,10-379 J. Holland Bowling D. Perera 44 - 4 - 129 - 2 D. de Silva 7 - 0 - 27 - 1 R. Herath 38.1 - 11 - 81 - 6 L. Sandakan 19 - 0 - 70 - 0 S. Lakmal 13 - 0 - 54 - 1 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 5 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Perera lbw b Starc 8 D. Karunaratne not out 8 K. Silva not out 6 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 5 overs) 22 Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Perera To bat: Bowling M. Starc 3 - 0 - 19 - 1 N. Lyon 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad