Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Australia on Thursday in Southampton, England
Australia Innings
J. Burns c&b Rashid 44
D. Warner c Woakes b Rashid 59
S. Smith c Stokes b Rashid 44
G. Bailey lbw b Rashid 23
G. Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 15
S. Watson run out (Stokes, Buttler) 6
M. Wade not out 71
M. Marsh not out 40
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 305
Fall of wickets: 1-76 J. Burns,2-133 D. Warner,3-164 S. Smith,4-178 G. Bailey,5-192 G. Maxwell,6-193 S. Watson
Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Coulter-Nile, P. Cummins
Bowling
S. Finn 7 - 0 - 41 - 0
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 72 - 1(w-2)
C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 57 - 0
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 59 - 4
M. Ali 8 - 0 - 37 - 0
B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 38 - 0
England Innings
J. Roy c Warner b Maxwell 67
A. Hales c Watson b M. Marsh 22
J. Taylor b Watson 49
E. Morgan c Wade b Watson 38
B. Stokes c Burns b Starc 13
J. Buttler c M. Marsh b Coulter-Nile 4
M. Ali c M. Marsh b Cummins 17
C. Woakes c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0
A. Rashid c Wade b Starc 11
M. Wood not out 10
S. Finn b Cummins 10
Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5
Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-70 A. Hales,2-112 J. Roy,3-152 J. Taylor,4-172 B. Stokes,5-194 E. Morgan,6-194 J. Buttler,7-194 C. Woakes,8-220 A. Rashid,9-232 M. Ali,10-246 S. Finn
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1)
N. Coulter-Nile 8 - 1 - 39 - 2(w-1)
P. Cummins 9.3 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 35 - 1(w-1)
S. Watson 8 - 0 - 39 - 2
G. Maxwell 6 - 0 - 29 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Australia won by 59 runs