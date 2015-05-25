May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Monday in London, England England 1st innings 389 (J. Root 98, B. Stokes 92, J. Buttler 67, M. Ali 58; T. Boult 4-79, M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings 523 (K. Williamson 132, M. Guptill 70, R. Taylor 62, B. Watling 61no, T. Latham 59) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 429-6) A. Lyth c Southee b Boult 12 A. Cook c Latham b Boult 162 G. Ballance b Southee 0 I. Bell c Latham b Southee 29 J. Root c Boult b Henry 84 B. Stokes c Taylor b Craig 101 J. Buttler c Latham b Henry 14 M. Ali lbw b Boult 43 S. Broad b Boult 10 M. Wood not out 4 J. Anderson b Boult 0 Extras (b-2 lb-12 w-5) 19 Total (all out, 129 overs) 478 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance,3-74 I. Bell,4-232 J. Root,5-364 B. Stokes,6-389 J. Buttler,7-455 A. Cook,8-467 S. Broad,9-478 M. Ali,10-478 J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 34 - 8 - 85 - 5 T. Southee 34 - 4 - 162 - 2(w-1) M. Henry 29 - 3 - 106 - 2(w-2) M. Craig 28 - 3 - 96 - 1(w-1) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 345 runs) M. Guptill c Ballance b Anderson 0 T. Latham lbw b Broad 0 K. Williamson c Root b Stokes 27 R. Taylor lbw b Broad 8 B. Watling c Buttler b Wood 59 B. McCullum b Stokes 0 C. Anderson lbw b Root 67 M. Craig b Stokes 4 T. Southee c&b Ali 20 M. Henry not out 10 T. Boult c Ali b Broad 10 Extras (b-5 lb-7 nb-1 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 67.3 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-0 T. Latham,3-12 R. Taylor,4-61 K. Williamson,5-61 B. McCullum,6-168 B. Watling,7-174 C. Anderson,8-198 M. Craig,9-198 T. Southee,10-220 T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 5 - 31 - 1(w-1) S. Broad 16.3 - 3 - 50 - 3(nb-1) M. Wood 13 - 3 - 47 - 1 B. Stokes 11 - 3 - 38 - 3(w-1) M. Ali 8 - 3 - 35 - 1 J. Root 5 - 3 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Referee: David Boon Result: England won by 124 runs