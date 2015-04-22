April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Pakistan Innings Az. Ali b Al Hasan 101 S. Aslam c Rahim b Nas. Hossain 45 M. Hafeez b A. Sunny 4 H. Sohail c Rahim b Mortaza 52 M. Rizwan c&b Al Hasan 4 F. Alam c Nas. Hossain b Mortaza 4 S. Nasim c Ahmed b R. Hossain 22 W. Riaz c Mortaza b R. Hossain 7 U. Gul run out (Al Hasan, A. Sunny) 0 Z. Babar not out 1 J. Khan b A. Sunny 4 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 49 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-91 S. Aslam,2-105 M. Hafeez,3-203 Az. Ali,4-207 H. Sohail,5-213 M. Rizwan,6-224 F. Alam,7-243 W. Riaz,8-244 U. Gul,9-245 S. Nasim,10-250 J. Khan Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2) T. Ahmed 2 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-2) Nas. Hossain 7 - 0 - 37 - 1 R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) A. Sunny 10 - 0 - 43 - 2 S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 34 - 2 Sa. Rahman 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal lbw b J. Khan 64 S. Sarkar not out 127 M. Mahmudullah b J. Khan 4 M. Rahim not out 49 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-4) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 39.3 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-145 T. Iqbal,2-154 M. Mahmudullah Did not bat: S. Al Hasan, S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, A. Sunny, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain Bowling M. Hafeez 8 - 1 - 37 - 0 U. Gul 7 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-3) W. Riaz 6 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) J. Khan 7.3 - 0 - 67 - 2(nb-2) Z. Babar 10 - 0 - 56 - 0 Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Bangladesh won by 8 wickets