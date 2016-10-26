Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Ranchi, India
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Dhoni b H. Pandya 72
T. Latham c Rahane b A. Patel 39
K. Williamson c Dhoni b Mishra 41
R. Taylor run out (Kulkarni, Dhoni) 35
J. Neesham c Kohli b Mishra 6
B. Watling c Ro. Sharma b Kulkarni 14
A. Devcich c H. Pandya b U. Yadav 11
M. Santner not out 17
T. Southee not out 9
Extras (lb-3 w-13) 16
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-96 T. Latham,2-138 M. Guptill,3-184 K. Williamson,4-192 J. Neesham,5-217 B. Watling,6-223 R. Taylor,7-242 A. Devcich
Did not bat: T. Boult, I. Sodhi
Bowling
U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-3)
D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-1)
H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-8)
A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-1)
A. Patel 10 - 0 - 38 - 1
K. Jadhav 8 - 0 - 27 - 0
India Innings
A. Rahane lbw b Neesham 57
Ro. Sharma c Watling b Southee 11
V. Kohli c Watling b Sodhi 45
M. Dhoni b Neesham 11
A. Patel b Boult 38
M. Pandey c Latham b Southee 12
K. Jadhav lbw b Southee 0
H. Pandya c Latham b Santner 9
A. Mishra run out (Santner, Watling) 14
D. Kulkarni not out 25
U. Yadav c Taylor b Boult 7
Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12
Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 241
Fall of wickets: 1-19 Ro. Sharma,2-98 V. Kohli,3-128 A. Rahane,4-135 M. Dhoni,5-154 M. Pandey,6-154 K. Jadhav,7-167 H. Pandya,8-205 A. Mishra,9-207 A. Patel,10-241 U. Yadav
Bowling
T. Southee 9 - 0 - 40 - 3
T. Boult 9.4 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-2)
J. Neesham 6 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-2)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-1)
I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 52 - 1
A. Devcich 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-3)
Referees
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: New Zealand won by 19 runs