April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Wednesday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 188-5) K. Brathwaite b Anderson 1 De. Smith c Buttler b Jordan 15 Da. Bravo c Cook b Broad 35 M. Samuels c Bell b Anderson 103 S. Chanderpaul c Ali b Stokes 1 J. Blackwood lbw b Jordan 26 D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 31 J. Holder c Buttler b Broad 22 K. Roach c Root b Broad 1 D. Bishoo lbw b Ali 30 S. Gabriel not out 20 Extras (b-5 lb-6 nb-2 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 104.4 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Brathwaite,2-28 De. Smith,3-65 Da. Bravo,4-74 S. Chanderpaul,5-129 J. Blackwood,6-223 M. Samuels,7-233 D. Ramdin,8-246 J. Holder,9-247 K. Roach,10-299 D. Bishoo Bowling J. Anderson 24 - 10 - 47 - 2 S. Broad 24 - 9 - 61 - 4 C. Jordan 25 - 4 - 65 - 2(nb-2 w-1) M. Ali 13.4 - 1 - 47 - 1 B. Stokes 17 - 7 - 66 - 1 J. Trott 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 37 J. Trott not out 32 Extras (nb-5) 5 Total (for no loss, 26 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, M. Ali, J. Anderson Bowling K. Roach 6 - 1 - 21 - 0(nb-2) S. Gabriel 4 - 1 - 16 - 0(nb-3) J. Holder 6 - 2 - 20 - 0 D. Bishoo 7 - 2 - 16 - 0 M. Samuels 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Andy Pycroft