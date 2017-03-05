March 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and England on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
West Indies Innings
K. Brathwaite st Buttler b Ali 42
E. Lewis c Billings b Finn 8
K. Powell c&b Finn 9
S. Hope c Buttler b Stokes 16
J. Mohammed c Rashid b Plunkett 50
J. Carter c Rashid b Plunkett 39
J. Holder c&b Rashid 15
C. Brathwaite c Billings b Rashid 23
A. Nurse b Plunkett 13
D. Bishoo not out 0
S. Gabriel run out (Buttler) 1
Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-6) 9
Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 225
Fall of wickets: 1-11 E. Lewis,2-21 K. Powell,3-46 S. Hope,4-118 K. Brathwaite,5-159 J. Mohammed,6-173 J. Carter,7-199 J. Holder,8-219 C. Brathwaite,9-224 A. Nurse,10-225 S. Gabriel
Bowling
S. Finn 8 - 1 - 38 - 2
C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 26 - 0
L. Plunkett 7.5 - 1 - 32 - 3(w-2)
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-1)
A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-3)
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 44 - 1
England Innings
J. Roy c C. Brathwaite b Nurse 52
S. Billings c K. Powell b Gabriel 0
J. Root not out 90
E. Morgan lbw b Nurse 7
B. Stokes c Hope b Bishoo 1
J. Buttler c Hope b Bishoo 0
M. Ali b Nurse 3
C. Woakes not out 68
Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5
Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 226
Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Billings,2-87 J. Roy,3-108 E. Morgan,4-113 B. Stokes,5-117 J. Buttler,6-124 M. Ali
Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, S. Finn
Bowling
S. Gabriel 3 - 0 - 17 - 1
J. Holder 10 - 0 - 46 - 0
C. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 38 - 0
D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-3)
A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-1)
J. Mohammed 4 - 0 - 15 - 0
K. Brathwaite 5.2 - 0 - 22 - 0
J. Carter 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Duguid
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: England won by 4 wickets