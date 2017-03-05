March 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and England on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies Innings K. Brathwaite st Buttler b Ali 42 E. Lewis c Billings b Finn 8 K. Powell c&b Finn 9 S. Hope c Buttler b Stokes 16 J. Mohammed c Rashid b Plunkett 50 J. Carter c Rashid b Plunkett 39 J. Holder c&b Rashid 15 C. Brathwaite c Billings b Rashid 23 A. Nurse b Plunkett 13 D. Bishoo not out 0 S. Gabriel run out (Buttler) 1 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-11 E. Lewis,2-21 K. Powell,3-46 S. Hope,4-118 K. Brathwaite,5-159 J. Mohammed,6-173 J. Carter,7-199 J. Holder,8-219 C. Brathwaite,9-224 A. Nurse,10-225 S. Gabriel Bowling S. Finn 8 - 1 - 38 - 2 C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 26 - 0 L. Plunkett 7.5 - 1 - 32 - 3(w-2) B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-1) A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-3) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 44 - 1 England Innings J. Roy c C. Brathwaite b Nurse 52 S. Billings c K. Powell b Gabriel 0 J. Root not out 90 E. Morgan lbw b Nurse 7 B. Stokes c Hope b Bishoo 1 J. Buttler c Hope b Bishoo 0 M. Ali b Nurse 3 C. Woakes not out 68 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Billings,2-87 J. Roy,3-108 E. Morgan,4-113 B. Stokes,5-117 J. Buttler,6-124 M. Ali Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, S. Finn Bowling S. Gabriel 3 - 0 - 17 - 1 J. Holder 10 - 0 - 46 - 0 C. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 38 - 0 D. Bishoo 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-3) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-1) J. Mohammed 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 K. Brathwaite 5.2 - 0 - 22 - 0 J. Carter 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Duguid Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 4 wickets