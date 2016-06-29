June 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in London, England Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera run out (Bairstow) 1 D. Gunathilaka c Ali b Rashid 62 K. Mendis c Plunkett b Rashid 77 D. Chandimal b Willey 63 A. Mathews not out 67 S. Prasanna b Willey 9 D. Shanaka not out 19 Extras (lb-2 w-5) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 42 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Perera,2-136 K. Mendis,3-158 D. Gunathilaka,4-245 D. Chandimal,5-259 S. Prasanna Did not bat: U. Tharanga, F. Maharoof, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling D. Willey 8 - 0 - 58 - 2(w-1) C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-2) L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-2) A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 57 - 2 M. Ali 8 - 0 - 58 - 0 England Innings J. Roy b Pradeep 162 M. Ali c Chandimal b Pradeep 2 J. Root c Pradeep b Gunathilaka 65 E. Morgan c Gunathilaka b Lakmal 22 J. Bairstow not out 29 J. Buttler not out 17 Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 40.1 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-18 M. Ali,2-167 J. Root,3-221 E. Morgan,4-281 J. Roy Did not bat: A. Hales, C. Woakes, D. Willey, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett Bowling S. Lakmal 7 - 0 - 48 - 1 N. Pradeep 9 - 0 - 78 - 2(w-2) A. Mathews 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 F. Maharoof 8 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1) D. Shanaka 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 S. Prasanna 7.1 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-4) D. Gunathilaka 5 - 0 - 30 - 1 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 6 wickets (D/L Method)