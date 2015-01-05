Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78) South Africa 1st innings 421 (A. de Villiers 148, F. du Plessis 68, H. Amla 63) West Indies 2nd innings 215 (M. Samuels 74, S. Chanderpaul 50; S. Harmer 4-82) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 9-1; Target: 124 runs) D. Elgar not out 5 A. Petersen b Benn 0 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 2.3 overs) 9 Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Petersen To bat: F. du Plessis, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer Bowling J. Taylor 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 M. Samuels 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Benn 0.3 - 0 - 0 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle