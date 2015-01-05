Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78) South Africa 1st innings 421 (A. de Villiers 148, F. du Plessis 68, H. Amla 63) West Indies 2nd innings 215 (M. Samuels 74, S. Chanderpaul 50; S. Harmer 4-82) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 9-1; Target: 124 runs) D. Elgar not out 5 A. Petersen b Benn 0 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 2.3 overs) 9 Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Petersen To bat: F. du Plessis, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer Bowling J. Taylor 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 M. Samuels 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Benn 0.3 - 0 - 0 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.