Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37) Bangladesh 1st innings 326 (Mahmudullah 67, T. Iqbal 57, L. Das 50) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-0) S. van Zyl not out 33 D. Elgar not out 28 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: To bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel Bowling M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.