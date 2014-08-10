Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka Pakistan 1st innings 451 (Y. Khan 177, A. Shafiq 75, S. Ahmed 55, A. Rehman 50; D. Perera 5-137) Sri Lanka 1st innings 533 for 9 decl (K. Sangakkara 221, A. Mathews 91, K. Silva 64, M. Jayawardene 59; S. Ajmal 5-166) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 4-1) K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 3 A. Shehzad lbw b D. Perera 16 S. Ajmal c Dickwella b Prasad 4 Az. Ali c Dickwella b Herath 41 Y. Khan b Herath 13 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b D. Perera 28 A. Shafiq lbw b Herath 8 S. Ahmed not out 52 A. Rehman c Dickwella b Eranga 1 M. Talha c Dickwella b Herath 4 J. Khan lbw b Herath 0 Extras (b-7 lb-3) 10 Total (all out, 80.2 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-3 K. Manzoor,2-11 S. Ajmal,3-39 A. Shehzad,4-55 Y. Khan,5-111 Az. Ali,6-111 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-133 A. Shafiq,8-153 A. Rehman,9-178 M. Talha,10-180 J. Khan Bowling R. Herath 30.2 - 11 - 48 - 6 S. Eranga 14 - 5 - 44 - 1 D. Perera 28 - 6 - 68 - 2 D. Prasad 8 - 3 - 10 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 99 runs) U. Tharanga b J. Khan 12 M. Jayawardene b J. Khan 26 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Talha 21 A. Mathews not out 25 K. Vithanage not out 11 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets, 16.2 overs) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-28 U. Tharanga,2-59 M. Jayawardene,3-73 K. Sangakkara Did not bat: K. Silva, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, S. Eranga Bowling S. Ajmal 6 - 0 - 29 - 0 J. Khan 8 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1) M. Talha 2.2 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets