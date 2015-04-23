April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Thursday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies 1st innings 299 (M. Samuels 103; S. Broad 4-61) England 1st innings (Overnight: 74-0) A. Cook b Gabriel 76 J. Trott c Blackwood b Bishoo 59 G. Ballance b Samuels 77 I. Bell b Gabriel 1 J. Root not out 118 M. Ali run out (Blackwood, Ramdin) 0 B. Stokes c Blackwood b Bishoo 8 J. Buttler not out 4 Extras (b-9 lb-2 nb-18 w-1) 30 Total (for 6 wickets, 124 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1-125 J. Trott,2-159 A. Cook,3-164 I. Bell,4-329 G. Ballance,5-335 M. Ali,6-364 B. Stokes To bat: C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling K. Roach 24 - 4 - 77 - 0(nb-5) S. Gabriel 19 - 3 - 60 - 2(nb-10 w-1) J. Holder 18 - 6 - 49 - 0(nb-1) D. Bishoo 41 - 10 - 124 - 2(nb-2) M. Samuels 21 - 4 - 38 - 1 J. Blackwood 1 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Andy Pycroft