Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings 356 (K. Sangakkara 203, D. Chandimal 67) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 253-5) T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 35 H. Rutherford c Chandimal b Pradeep 40 K. Williamson not out 242 R. Taylor b Herath 0 B. McCullum lbw b Prasad 22 J. Neesham lbw b Pradeep 19 B. Watling not out 142 Extras (b-7 lb-7 nb-6 w-4) 24 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 172 overs) 524 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Rutherford,2-78 T. Latham,3-79 R. Taylor,4-122 B. McCullum,5-159 J. Neesham Did not bat: M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 32 - 4 - 89 - 0(w-1) N. Pradeep 37 - 4 - 117 - 3(nb-5 w-1) R. Herath 56 - 8 - 154 - 1 D. Prasad 28 - 1 - 102 - 1(nb-1 w-1) A. Mathews 11 - 3 - 29 - 0 L. Thirimanne 8 - 1 - 19 - 0(w-1) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 390 runs) D. Karunaratne c Rutherford b Craig 17 K. Silva not out 20 D. Prasad not out 1 Extras (lb-6 w-1) 7 Total (for 1 wickets, 17 overs) 45 Fall of wickets: 1-42 D. Karunaratne To bat: K. Sangakkara, L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 7 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Southee 4 - 3 - 4 - 0 D. Bracewell 2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 2 - 2 - 0 - 1 H. Rutherford 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad