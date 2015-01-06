Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers b Shami 95
D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 101
S. Watson not out 61
S. Smith not out 82
Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9
Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 348
Fall of wickets: 1-200 D. Warner,2-204 C. Rogers
To bat: S. Marsh, J. Burns, B. Haddin, M. Starc, R. Harris, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
B. Kumar 20 - 2 - 67 - 0
U. Yadav 16 - 1 - 97 - 0(w-2)
M. Shami 16 - 2 - 58 - 1
R. Ashwin 28 - 5 - 88 - 1
S. Raina 10 - 2 - 35 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama