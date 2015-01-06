Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Rogers b Shami 95 D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 101 S. Watson not out 61 S. Smith not out 82 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-200 D. Warner,2-204 C. Rogers To bat: S. Marsh, J. Burns, B. Haddin, M. Starc, R. Harris, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling B. Kumar 20 - 2 - 67 - 0 U. Yadav 16 - 1 - 97 - 0(w-2) M. Shami 16 - 2 - 58 - 1 R. Ashwin 28 - 5 - 88 - 1 S. Raina 10 - 2 - 35 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Roshan Mahanama