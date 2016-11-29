Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay
World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.
(Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third Test between India and England on Tuesday in Mohali, India
England 1st innings 283 (J. Bairstow 89)
India 1st innings 417 (R. Jadeja 90, R. Ashwin 72, V. Kohli 62, J. Yadav 55, C. Pujara 51; B. Stokes 5-73, A. Rashid 4-118)
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 78-4)
A. Cook b R. Ashwin 12
J. Root c Rahane b Jadeja 78
M. Ali c Yadav b R. Ashwin 5
J. Bairstow c P. Patel b Yadav 15
B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 5
G. Batty lbw b Jadeja 0
J. Buttler c Jadeja b Yadav 18
H. Hameed not out 59
C. Woakes c P. Patel b Shami 30
A. Rashid c U. Yadav b Shami 0
J. Anderson run out (Jadeja, R. Ashwin) 5
Extras (b-8 lb-1) 9
Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Cook,2-39 M. Ali,3-70 J. Bairstow,4-78 B. Stokes,5-78 G. Batty,6-107 J. Buttler,7-152 J. Root,8-195 C. Woakes,9-195 A. Rashid,10-236 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Shami 14 - 3 - 37 - 2
U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 26 - 0
R. Ashwin 26.2 - 4 - 81 - 3
R. Jadeja 30 - 12 - 62 - 2
J. Yadav 12 - 2 - 21 - 2
India 2nd innings (Target: 103 runs)
M. Vijay c Root b Woakes 0
P. Patel not out 67
C. Pujara c Root b Rashid 25
V. Kohli not out 6
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6
Total (for 2 wickets, 20.2 overs) 104
Fall of wickets: 1-7 M. Vijay,2-88 C. Pujara
Did not bat: A. Rahane, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Anderson 3 - 2 - 8 - 0
C. Woakes 2 - 0 - 16 - 1
A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 28 - 1
B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 16 - 0(nb-1)
M. Ali 3 - 0 - 13 - 0
G. Batty 3.2 - 0 - 18 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 8 wickets
Germany's Alexander Zverev won a battle of the giants to down unseeded American John Isner 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.