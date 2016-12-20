Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Tuesday in Chennai, India
England 1st innings 477 (M. Ali 146, J. Root 88, L. Dawson 66no, A. Rashid 60)
India 1st innings 759 for 7 decl (K. Nair 303no, L. Rahul 199, P. Patel 71, R. Ashwin 67, R. Jadeja 51)
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 12-0)
A. Cook c Rahul b Jadeja 49
K. Jennings c&b Jadeja 54
J. Root lbw b Jadeja 6
M. Ali c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 44
J. Bairstow c Jadeja b I. Sharma 1
B. Stokes c Nair b Jadeja 23
J. Buttler not out 6
L. Dawson b Mishra 0
A. Rashid c Jadeja b U. Yadav 2
S. Broad c Pujara b Jadeja 1
J. Ball c Nair b Jadeja 0
Extras (b-12 lb-8 w-1) 21
Total (all out, 88 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 1-103 A. Cook,2-110 K. Jennings,3-126 J. Root,4-129 J. Bairstow,5-192 M. Ali,6-193 B. Stokes,7-196 L. Dawson,8-200 A. Rashid,9-207 S. Broad,10-207 J. Ball
Bowling
I. Sharma 10 - 2 - 17 - 1
R. Ashwin 25 - 6 - 56 - 0
R. Jadeja 25 - 5 - 48 - 7
U. Yadav 14 - 1 - 36 - 1(w-1)
A. Mishra 14 - 4 - 30 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Simon Fry
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by an innings and 75 runs