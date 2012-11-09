BRISBANE South Africa captain Graeme Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening test of a three-match series against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

The Proteas chose to go with a four-man pace attack in overcast conditions at the Gabba, handing a test debut to Rory Kleinveldt.

Kleinveldt will join the much-vaunted pace attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander with leg spinner Imran Tahir left out of the team.

Seamers Ben Hilfenhaus, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson will take the new ball for Australia with offspinner Nathan Lyon retaining his place in the side at the expense of Mitchell Starc, who was named 12th man.

Australian batsman Rob Quiney was presented with his baggy green cap by Allan Border before the toss and will also make his test debut in place of the injured Shane Watson.

South Africa will be defending the number one ranking in test cricket in the series, which continues after Brisbane with matches at the Adelaide Oval (November 22-26) and the WACA in Perth (November 30-December 4).

Teams:

Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.

South Africa - Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Rory Kleinveldt. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)