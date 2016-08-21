DURBAN No play was possible before lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Kingsmead on Sunday because of a wet outfield.

Rain on Saturday had curtailed play from just before the end of the first session with New Zealand 15 for two in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 263.

There was a much heavier rainfall overnight which left several wet patches on the outfield that the umpires wanted dried out before allowing play to resume.

With the sun out, it was expected play would resume after the umpires had completed an afternoon inspection.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)