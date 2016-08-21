Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
DURBAN, South Africa Play was abandoned because of a wet outfield without a ball being bowled on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday.
Rain on Saturday had curtailed play from just before the end of the first session with New Zealand 15 for two in reply to their hosts’ first innings score of 263.
There was a much heavier fall of rain overnight which left several wet patches on the outfield that the umpires wanted dried out.
They had two separate inspections at 12pm and 2pm local time but decided soft patches caused by the rain posed a danger to the players.
Play will start 30 minutes earlier on Monday at 9.30am local time, the umpires said.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
Everton can regain confidence by beating Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and set the tone for next season's away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said ahead of the clubs' final Premier League match of the season.