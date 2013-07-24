COLOMBO, July 24 South Africa's top-order batsman Hashim Amla is struggling to be fit for the next two one-day internationals in Sri Lanka after suffering a groin strain in Tuesday's defeat by the home side.

"Amla fell awkwardly while fielding on the boundary and was immediately taken to the hospital for a scan," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee on Wednesday. "He was assessed to have a Grade 1 strain to the left groin muscle.

"Injuries of this nature usually take three to seven days to recover, but he will receive intensive treatment and rehab in the coming days to give him the best possible chance of being ready for the third or fourth ODI this week," he said.

Amla missed the first ODI on Saturday with a stiff neck. He had been due to open on Tuesday before being injured in the rain-hit game.

The third and fourth ODIs take place in Kandy on July 26 and 28.

Sri Lanka lead the series 2-0 and Angelo Mathews now returns as captain after missing the first two games. The ICC banned him for two matches for maintaining a slow over rate during the West Indies' Tri-Nation Series final against India this month. (Editing by Robert Woodward)