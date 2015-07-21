South Africa's bowlers will have to show patience on day two as they seek to seize back control of the first test against Bangladesh in Chittagong, Temba Bavuma said.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the tourists crumbled from 136 for one to 248 all out on Tuesday, with Bavuma the only batsman to register a half-century when he was the last man out for 54.

"The wicket will get slower, it will make scoring a lot harder,” he told reporters.

"We will be trying to exploit that and to try and keep the run-rate as low as possible. We will try to make life as hard as possible like they did to us.

“Patience is a big thing. We are not just going to roll them over, their players can bat. We have to be patient with a lot of control, keep that run-rate as low as possible and wait for any mistakes.”

Bavuma said the Proteas can offer no excuses for their spectacular collapse and believes they will put their bad day behind them.

“I think one has to be bold and admit that it wasn’t our best day,” he said.

“We haven’t taken any team lightly, Bangladesh’s skills were on top today but tomorrow we will come back fighting harder.”

The 25-year-old, playing in his third test for South Africa, said his innings filled him with confidence.

“I was quite pleased. It’s always nice to make some sort of contribution to the team, especially when it’s your country.

“With it being my first meaningful contribution to the team it meant a bit more and gave me the confidence to know that I can play at this level."

