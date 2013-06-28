Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files

KARACHI Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt admitted on Friday to cheating on his country's tour of England in 2010 and said he would like to play domestic cricket once his ban for spot-fixing is completed.

Butt and his opening bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were banned by the International Cricket Council for spot-fixing in the Lord's test. Spot-fixing involves pre-arranging events within a match which may not affect the result.

The Pakistan trio also served jail terms in Britain after being found guilty of corruption and cheating. Butt, 28, had previously denied the charges.

"Today I want to apologise to all my countrymen and cricket followers all over the world for having done wrong," he told reporters in Lahore.

"I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani people and cricket lovers. I am ready to undergo any rehabilitation programme."

Butt, who received a 10-year ban, five years of which were suspended, added: "I just want to at least get the chance to play domestic cricket once my ban is completed."

Amir has already confessed to spot fixing and is undergoing a rehabilitation programme in Pakistan but Asif, when contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on Butt's admission.

