HOBART Early morning showers delayed the start of play on the second day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Play, scheduled to start at 1030am local time (1130 GMT), will now get underway half an hour later at 11am barring any further downpours.

Australia will resume their first innings at 299 for four with captain Michael Clarke (70) and Mike Hussey (37) at the crease.

