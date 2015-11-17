COLOMBO Galle chief curator Jayananda Warnaweera has been handed a two-year suspension from all cricket activities by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the former test player missed two meetings with anti-corruption officials.

The 54-year-old former off-spinner skipped interviews with the anti-corruption unit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month and failed to assist an ongoing probe, the details of which have not been disclosed.

"...the Interim Committee of SLC has, acting in terms of the Constitution of SLC, suspended Mr Warnaweera from cricket, cricket management and representation for a period of 2 years," the SLC said in a statement.

Warnaweera, who played 10 tests and six one-day internationals between 1986-93, was himself being probed, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)