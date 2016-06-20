Sri Lanka paceman Shaminda Eranga has been banned from bowling in international matches due to an illegal action, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday, just hours after he was taken to hospital to undergo tests on his heart.

The 29-year-old reported feeling discomfort while batting during Sri Lanka's ODI win over Ireland on Saturday.

"He was okay and stable and we're awaiting the results," a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told British media.

Eranga's action was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street last month and his action was found to be illegal after an independent assessment, the ICC said in a statement.

"The assessment revealed that all deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations ... As such, the fast bowler has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the statement added.

Sri Lanka play England in the first game of a five-match ODI series in Nottingham on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)