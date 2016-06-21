Sri Lankan paceman Shaminda Eranga has been discharged from a Dublin hospital after doctors found nothing abnormal in tests conducted on the fast bowler, his team management said on Monday.

The 29-year-old was admitted with an elevated heartbeat after feeling discomfort while batting during Sri Lanka's one-day international win over Ireland on Saturday, and was placed under observation for more than 24 hours.

Shortly after being admitted, Eranga was dealt a further blow when he was banned from bowling in international matches due to an illegal action.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Eranga will have to remedy his technique before he can compete for Sri Lanka again but he can continue to bowl in domestic cricket.

"Eranga will have to go back, work with the fast bowling coaches, and come back strong," captain Angelo Mathews told reporters ahead of Sri Lanka's first one-day international against England.

"We are very confident he will come through both -- his condition as well as his action, so we are very supportive of him and the whole team are behind him."

Eranga, who made his ODI debut in 2011, has picked up 21 wickets in 19 matches.

Sri Lanka face England in five one-dayers, beginning in Nottingham on Tuesday, before they play a one-off Twenty20 international in Southampton on July 5. England won the preceding three-match test series 2-0.

