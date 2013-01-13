COLOMBO Former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Guy de Alwis has died of cancer at the age of 52.

De Alwis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early November and had been receiving ayurvedic treatment up until his death late on Saturday.

The tall De Alwis kept wicket for Sri Lanka during the country's early years at test level, when they were fighting to find their feet against more-established nations.

He represented his country in 11 tests and 31 one-day internationals between 1983-88, playing in the 1983 World Cup in England.

Former England captain Tony Greig, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in October, died last month after suffering a heart attack.

De Alwis is the third test cricketer from Sri Lanka to pass away after Sridharan Jeganathan and Anura Ranasinghe.

(Editing by John O'Brien)