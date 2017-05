Aug 5 List of test cricket hat-tricks after Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the 38th bowler to achieve the milestone against Australia on the second day of the second test at Galle on Friday. Player Team Opponent Date Fred Spofforth Australia England Jan. 2, 1879 Billy Bates England Australia Jan. 20, 1883 Johnny Briggs England Australia Feb. 2, 1892 George Lohmann England South Africa Feb. 14, 1896 Jack Hearne England Australia June 30, 1899 Hugh Trumble Australia England Jan. 4, 1902 Trumble Australia England March 8, 1904 Jimmy Matthews# Australia South Africa May 28, 1912 Matthews# Australia South Africa May 28, 1912 Maurice Allom England New Zealand Jan. 10, 1930 Tom Goddard England South Africa Dec. 26, 1938 Peter Loader England West Indies Jul 25, 1957 Lindsay Kline Australia South Africa Jan. 3, 1958 Wes Hall West Indies Pakistan Mar. 29, 1959 Geoff Griffin South Africa England June 24 1960 Lance Gibbs West Indies Australia Jan. 30, 1961 Peter Petherick New Zealand Pakistan Oct. 9, 1976 Courtney Walsh* West Indies Australia Nov. 20, 1988 Merv Hughes* Australia West Indies Dec. 4, 1988 Damien Fleming Australia Pakistan Oct. 9, 1994 Shane Warne Australia England Dec. 29, 1994 Dominic Cork England West Indies July 30, 1995 Darren Gough England Australia Jan. 2, 1999 Wasim Akram Pakistan Sri Lanka Mar. 6, 1999 Akram Pakistan Sri Lanka Mar. 14, 1999 Nuwan Zoysa Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Nov. 26, 1999 Abdul Razzaq Pakistan Sri Lanka June 21, 2000 Glenn McGrath Australia West Indies Dec. 1, 2000 Harbhajan Singh India Australia Mar. 11, 2001 Mohammad Sami Pakistan Sri Lanka Mar. 8, 2002 Jermaine Lawson* West Indies Australia May 5, 2003 Alok Kapali Bangladesh Pakistan Aug. 29, 2003 Andy Blignaut Zimbabwe Bangladesh Feb. 22, 2004 Matthew Hoggard England West Indies April 3, 2004 James Franklin New Zealand Bangladesh Oct. 20, 2004 Irfan Pathan India Pakistan Jan. 29, 2006 Ryan Sidebottom England New Zealand Mar. 8, 2008 Peter Siddle Australia England Nov. 25, 2011 Stuart Broad England India July 30, 2011 Sohag Gazi Bangladesh New Zealand Oct. 13, 2013 Broad England Sri Lanka June 20, 2014 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka Australia Aug. 5. 2016 * achieved over two innings # achieved in the same test, once in each innings (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)