Ervine's unbeaten 151 leads Zimbabwe recovery in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Craig Ervine hit an unbeaten 151 for his highest score as Zimbabwe recovered from a shaky start to reach 344 for eight at stumps against hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the one-off test at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Rangana Herath struck early as Zimbabwe were reduced to 38-3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

But left-handed Ervine, who hit his second test hundred, compiled two half-century partnerships with Sikandar Raza (36) and Malcolm Waller (36) to lead the fightback for Zimbabwe, who beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the recent one-day international series.

Left-arm spinner Herath finished as the most successful bowler with four wickets for 106 Sri Lanka, who were playing the first match under new test captain Dinesh Chandimal.