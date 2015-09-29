COLOMBO, Sept 29 Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal has been barred from bowling the doosra after independent test results showed it was illegal, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has a distinctive high-knee run-up, can continue bowling off-breaks, the governing body said in a statement.

"The results showed that the level of elbow extension measured for all deliveries bowled was well within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations," the ICC said.

"However, the assessment also revealed that Kaushal's Doosra was found to exceed the 15-degree level of tolerance and it should no longer be bowled in international cricket."

The doosra is the ball bowled by an off-spinner which turns away from right-handed batsmen.

Kaushal has played six tests for Sri Lanka and has been earmarked as the island country's spin spearhead when Rangana Herath, 37, eventually retires.

Kaushal has already taken two five-wicket hauls in his career and picked up 13 scalps in the three tests against India in August, after which he was reported for a suspect bowling action.

Starting next month, Sri Lanka will host West Indies in a series featuring two test matches, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)