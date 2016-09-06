Sept 6 Australia piled up the highest ever total in a Twenty20 international on the way to a crushing 85-run victory over Sri Lanka in Kandy on Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell smashed 145 not out off 65 balls, including nine sixes and 14 fours, to propel the touring side to a score of 263 for three, beating Sri Lanka's 260 for six against Kenya in 2007.

The hosts never looked like getting close to their massive target, Dinesh Chandimal top-scoring with 58 as they stumbled to 178 for nine.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)