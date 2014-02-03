Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath bowls during a practice session ahead of their first One Day International (ODI) cricket match with South Africa, in Colombo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Sri Lanka bowlers Rangana Herath and Shaminda Eranga will miss the rest of the Bangladesh tour through injury, the cricket board said on its website (www.srilankacricket.lk) on Monday.

Herath has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury while Eranga has strained a thigh muscle in training.

Herath took three wickets and Eranga five when the tourists won the first test by an innings and 248 runs.

The pair, who are returning home on Tuesday, are likely to be replaced in the team for the second test by spinner Ajantha Mendis and fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep.

Opening batsman Kusal Janith Perera and allrounder Thisara Perera have been called up to the squad but they will not arrive in time for Tuesday's final test in Chittagong.

The pair will, however, stay on for the one-day international and Twenty 20 series.

