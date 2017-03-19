COLOMBO Bangladesh were set a target of 191 for a series-levelling win against Sri Lanka on the final day of the second test after the hosts were all out for 319 in their second innings on Sunday.

Dilruwan Perera was run out after scoring a 50 but not before he had added 80 for the ninth wicket with Suranga Lakmal, who became the final wicket to fall in the morning after his highest test score of 42.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked up 4-74 for Bangladesh, who are chasing their first win against Sri Lanka in their 100th test overall.

