Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - First One Day International - Trent Bridge - 21/6/16Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (L)Action Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic/Files

Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal has been fined half of his match fee for throwing the ball dangerously at Zimbabwe opener Chamu Chibhabha during their abandoned one-day international in Bulawayo on Monday.

Lightning and heavy rain caused the game, the fourth in a triangular series also featuring West Indies, to be abandoned after 13 overs.

The incident occurred during the second over of the match when Chibhabha stayed in his crease after playing a shot and was not attempting a run.

"The throw missed the batsman and went to the wicketkeeper, but such a reaction from the bowler was deemed as contrary to the spirit of the game," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two demerit points have also been added to Lakmal's disciplinary record, the governing body added.

If a player accumulates four to seven demerit points within a two-year period they are converted into two suspension points, which brings a ban for one test or two ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first.

No hearing was required after Lakmal admitted his offence and accepted the penalties.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)