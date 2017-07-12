FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017
Cricket-Chandimal replaces Mathews as Sri Lanka captain
July 12, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 3 days ago

Cricket-Chandimal replaces Mathews as Sri Lanka captain

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 12 (Reuters) - Dinesh Chandimal was named Sri Lanka's new test skipper and Upul Tharanga put in charge of the limited-overs squads on Wednesday, a day after Angelo Mathews relinquished the captaincy across all formats.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala said the board had accepted Mathews' resignation after the shock one-day series defeat by Zimbabwe, which the all-rounder described as one of the lowest points of his career.

Sri Lanka's new captains have little time to adjust to their roles as the side hosts neighbours India in a full series from July 26, featuring three tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 match. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)

