Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
COLOMBO Sri Lankan all rounder Farveez Maharoof inched closer to a return to international cricket on Wednesday after being called into the squad for one-day series against England and Ireland.
Fellow all rounder Danushka Gunathilaka, batsman Upul Tharanga, leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna and off-spinner Suraj Randiv will also join the squad for the one-dayers, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
Maharoof, who played the last of his 104 ODIs against Bangladesh in March 2012, was rewarded after the 31-year-old emerged as the Premier Limited Over Tournament's leading wicket-taker.
SLC did not specify cricketers who would return home after the test series.
Sri Lanka take on England in the final test at Lord's on Thursday, hoping to avoid a 3-0 defeat.
They will then move to Dublin for two one-dayers against Ireland before returning to England for a five-match ODI series against the hosts to be followed by a Twenty20 International on July 5.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.