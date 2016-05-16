Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad reacts after he was injured while bowling during a practice session ahead of their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Pakistan in Hambantota August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

LONDON Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has been ruled out of the first Test against England at Headingley starting on Thursday, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The 32-year-old damaged his shoulder during his team's opening tour match against Essex last week.

"We're hoping that we can get him bowling again pretty soon," head coach Graham Ford said.

Prasad, 32, took five wickets in the second innings against England at Headingley two years ago to help Sri Lanka clinch the series.

"We'll have to build him up and get him bowling a number of overs in the nets to have him prepared potentially for the second or third test," Ford said.

Prasad has taken 75 wickets in 25 tests.

