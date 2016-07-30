Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
July 30 Sri Lanka beat Australia by 106 runs in the weather-hit first test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing 268 for victory, Australia were all out for 161 in the second session with skipper Steve Smith top scoring for the visitors with 55.
The second test starts next Thursday in Galle. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.