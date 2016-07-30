July 30 Sri Lanka beat Australia by 106 runs in the weather-hit first test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 268 for victory, Australia were all out for 161 in the second session with skipper Steve Smith top scoring for the visitors with 55.

The second test starts next Thursday in Galle. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)