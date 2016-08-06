Aug 6 Sri Lanka beat Australia by 229 runs on day three of the second test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Galle on Saturday.

Chasing 413 for victory, Australia were all out for 183 in their second innings in the afternoon session.

The teams move to Colombo now for the third and final test from next Saturday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)