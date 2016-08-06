Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
Aug 6 Sri Lanka beat Australia by 229 runs on day three of the second test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Galle on Saturday.
Chasing 413 for victory, Australia were all out for 183 in their second innings in the afternoon session.
The teams move to Colombo now for the third and final test from next Saturday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.